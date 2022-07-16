Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

