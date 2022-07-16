Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

TEAF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 12,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,800. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

