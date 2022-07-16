eCash Reaches Market Cap of $744.11 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. eCash has a market capitalization of $744.11 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,115,404,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

