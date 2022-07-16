Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 1.5%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 417,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,146,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Ebang International Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ebang International by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,903 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ebang International by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 666,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ebang International by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

