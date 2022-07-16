EasyFi (EZ) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $3.92 million and $355,202.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,700.28 or 0.99990619 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.