Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EMN opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

