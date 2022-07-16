Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 252,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

