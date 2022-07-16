E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 334,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 4,125,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,037. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

