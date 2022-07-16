e-Gulden Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $936,227.43 and $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00256278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001518 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,410 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,253 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

