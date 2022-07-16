e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $922,334.95 and approximately $49.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00248405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001464 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,380 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,223 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

