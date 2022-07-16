Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 82.2% in June

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

DLNG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 28,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,359. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

