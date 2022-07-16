DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 10,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 327,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,979. The company has a market cap of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,911 shares of company stock valued at $73,686 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.