Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.
In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
