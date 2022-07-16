Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

