Drep [new] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.98 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.39 or 0.99998593 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009239 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Drep [new] Coin Profile
Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.
Drep [new] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
