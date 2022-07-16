DMScript Tops One Day Volume of $17.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $36,922.74 and $17.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
