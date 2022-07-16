disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $848,006.24 and approximately $81,583.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,214,624 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
