disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $848,006.24 and approximately $81,583.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,214,624 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

