Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.91

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.91 and traded as low as $28.13. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 5,077,198 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period.

