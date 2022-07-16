Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $7.41 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $7.41 million and $11,000.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00009693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,696,709 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

