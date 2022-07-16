Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,780 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($44.96) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.30) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($49.36) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($40.79) to GBX 5,040 ($59.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($48.76) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,230 ($38.42) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,038.67 ($48.03).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,664.50 ($43.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,614.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,726.65. The stock has a market cap of £83.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2,818.85.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($41.88) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,841.04). Insiders bought 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

