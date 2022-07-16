DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom to $90.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.02.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $703,892. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,923,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

