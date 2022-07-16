Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Desktop Metal makes up approximately 1.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Desktop Metal worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 76.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 35,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 23.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 76,373 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

