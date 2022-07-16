Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Derwent London in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Derwent London’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Derwent London alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.30) to GBX 2,690 ($31.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Derwent London has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.