Deri Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $193,977.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $193,977.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,757,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,458,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

