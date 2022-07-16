Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $548.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Denny’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

