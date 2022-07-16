DeHive One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,554.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $483,732.58 and approximately $80,554.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

