DeFine (DFA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.14 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. DeFine has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFine has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.
DeFine Profile
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
