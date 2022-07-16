DeepOnion Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $76.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,699,077 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

