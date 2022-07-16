Datto (NYSE:MSP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

MSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Datto from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Datto Stock Performance

Shares of Datto stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.27. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

Insider Activity

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,029.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,566 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datto

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 209.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 625,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 423,408 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also

