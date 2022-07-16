Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.