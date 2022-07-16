Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,223 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

