Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $331.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

