CyberFi Token (CFi) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

CyberFi Token (CFi) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, CyberFi Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberFi Token has a market cap of $827,903.21 and approximately $27,219.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFi Token Profile

CFI is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,050,000 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it.

Buying and Selling CyberFi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

