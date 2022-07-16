Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Hits $594.76 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $594.76 million and $179.40 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,775,477,774 coins and its circulating supply is 537,372,111 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

