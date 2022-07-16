Cryptonite Reaches Market Capitalization of $150,003.87 (XCN)

Cryptonite (XCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $150,003.87 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

