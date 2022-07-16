CryptoFranc Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $100,320.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

