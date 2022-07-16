CROAT (CROAT) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. CROAT has a market cap of $78,629.66 and $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,025,964 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

