Critical Comparison: Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Elio Motors has a beta of 13.89, suggesting that its stock price is 1,289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elio Motors and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive $10,000.00 40,646.35 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REE Automotive.

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elio Motors and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 464.30%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48%

Summary

REE Automotive beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

