Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Cricut Price Performance
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 123,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,480,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,581,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 290,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
