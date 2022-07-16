Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 123,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,480,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,581,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 290,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

