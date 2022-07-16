Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $89.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE FUN opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

