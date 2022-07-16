Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 25th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.