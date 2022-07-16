Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.