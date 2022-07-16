Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.