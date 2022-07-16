Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS NOBL opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

