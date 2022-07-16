Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €32.19 ($32.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. Covestro has a twelve month low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($60.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.04.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

