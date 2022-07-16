Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

