Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 688,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 399,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 198,474 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 912.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 104,131 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

CLM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 943,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,510. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

