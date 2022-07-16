Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 99,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$104.84 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.