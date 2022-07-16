ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $407,533.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $407,533.00 and approximately $31,681.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008726 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00213263 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

