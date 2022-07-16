Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $5,688.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.54 or 0.99964146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00043041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00207042 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00261767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00109489 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004315 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Conceal

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,416,968 coins and its circulating supply is 12,686,808 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

