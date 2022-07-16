Comparing Root (ROOT) and Its Competitors

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Root to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Root and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.52 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.12

Root’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22% Root Competitors -2.35% 2.29% 0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Root and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Root and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 406 2428 2434 91 2.41

Root currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 369.42%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Root competitors beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

